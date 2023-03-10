Stocks are poised to experience large swings in the days and weeks ahead as heavy trading in equity option contracts continues to make markets more choppy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Recession or not? The bond market is screaming one thing, but pricing in something else - March 10, 2023
- : Is your portfolio dragged down by taxes? - March 10, 2023
- Market Extra: Stock-option traders are creating explosive volatility in the market. Here’s what that means for your portfolio. - March 10, 2023