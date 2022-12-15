Stocks have been on a wild ride this week, and conditions could still get weirder as traders brace for “quadruple witching” on Friday, when a flurry of equity options and futures contracts expire.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Guardant Health stock plunges, Exact Sciences stock soars after colorectal-cancer test study results - December 15, 2022
- : World Cup semi finalcoverage disrupted by cyber attack on streaming service FuboTV - December 15, 2022
- Thursday was a bad day for stocks. Friday’s ‘quadruple witching’ could be worse. - December 15, 2022