A technical signal that has portended previous turning points for the U.S. stock market just arrived for the first time in nearly three years, according to data supplied by its creator.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Gates Foundation says it’s spending more than ever — while defending against criticism that it has ‘too much power and influence’ - January 18, 2023
- : Weaker shipping demand hits ocean-freight shipper Matson’s fourth-quarter profit expectations - January 18, 2023
- The Fed: Fed’s Lorie Logan backs slowing the pace of interest-rate hikes at next meeting - January 18, 2023