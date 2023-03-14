The fallout from the closure of three U.S. banks in the span of a week is making it near-impossible for analysts to determine a fair valuation for stocks as volatility in the U.S. government bond market surges to its highest level in more than a decade, market strategists said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’ - March 14, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Lumen’s stock follows record annual decline with another steep plunge this year - March 14, 2023
- Market Extra: SVB’s collapse makes it impossible to say what stocks are worth as bond-market volatility explodes - March 14, 2023