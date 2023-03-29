Volatility in bank sector stocks caused by the quick collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month has ignited a rush into technology stocks which are now seen as safe haven trade.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : EIA reports a bigger-than-expected weekly drop of 7.5 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies - March 29, 2023
- : SEC charges crypto platform Beaxy, executives for running unregistered exchange - March 29, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Micron’s ‘baby steps to a bottom’ spark optimism for its stock - March 29, 2023