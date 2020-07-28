Market Extra: Tesla plans $780 million bond deal pegged to vehicle leases—its first such offering during the pandemic

The Silicon Valley car maker is looking for investors in an eight-tranche bond deal of its electric vehicle leases, its first such debt offering of the year.
