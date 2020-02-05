Market Extra: Tesla shares’ ‘evening star’ chart pattern portends a reversal in progress

Tesla Inc.’s stock is selling off on Wednesday, but the real drama occurred during the previous session’s rally, when a short-term “spinning top” appeared as part of an “evening star” reversal pattern to warn that the dramatic rally may have finally succumbed to gravity.
