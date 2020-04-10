Market Extra: Tesla’s stock is a bullish ‘Triple Play’ at Oppenheimer

Shares of Tesla Inc. soared 19% in the past week, and remained safely in bullish territory, according to both fundamental and technical analysts at Oppenheimer & Co.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- RMDs were waived through the coronavirus stimulus, but I already claimed mine. Can I get the money back? - April 10, 2020
- Trump says members of new ‘Opening Our Country Council’ to be announced Tuesday - April 10, 2020
- Their Stories: Keith Saunders, a grocery store manager in Ontario, was known to ‘make work fun’ - April 10, 2020