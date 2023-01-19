The roughly $84 billion U.S. wine industry is losing the battle of the future without younger consumers, according to SVB’s 2023 annual wine industry report.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Bad omen? Americans ate out less over the holiday season. - January 19, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: Despite talk of a ‘vast exodus,’ many Western firms still operating in Russia, Swiss researchers say - January 19, 2023
- Market Extra: The biggest threat to the wine industry? Irrelevance with younger people. - January 19, 2023