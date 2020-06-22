Stephen Roach, a Yale University senior fellow and former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman tells MarketWatch that his forecast for a sharp deterioration of the U.S. dollar could be a near-term phenomenon, not an event that is off in the distance.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Tech giants on the hook for billions of dollars after Supreme Court rejects tax-law challenge - June 22, 2020
- MarketWatch First Take: Apple says more with its quiet actions than on the WWDC keynote stage - June 22, 2020
- Market Extra: The decline of the U.S. dollar could happen at ‘warp speed’ in the era of coronavirus, warns prominent economist Stephen Roach - June 22, 2020