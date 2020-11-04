The U.S. presidential election remains undecided but that has not stopped the stock market from taking aim at its best rally in the day after a presidential election in more than 100 years.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: The Dow is on pace for its best post-election day rally in 120 years - November 4, 2020
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Garry Trudeau looks back as Doonesbury turns 50 - November 4, 2020
- : Big Tech exhales: No blue wave allays fears of antitrust push - November 4, 2020