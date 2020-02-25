Market Extra: The Dow just logged its worst 2-day point slide in history — here are 5 reasons the stock market is tanking and it isn’t just the coronavirus

The U.S. stock market rally is starting to unravel, with a period of historic gains coming to a screeching halt, as fears the coronavirus epidemic may reach America rattles Wall Street.
