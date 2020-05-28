The Dow closes above a key technical level that is viewed by market technicians as a signal that a new bullish trend may be at hand.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: ‘Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth,’ Zuckerberg tells Fox News - May 27, 2020
- The Tell: Why one stock-market bull, who called the bounce off March lows, now sees the S&P 500 hitting 3,250 by August - May 27, 2020
- Market Extra: The Dow just punched above an important line in the sand that may signal that a record high is next - May 27, 2020