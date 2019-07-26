The broad-market stock benchmark is up nearly 21% though the first seven months of the year, which would represent the richest year-to-date return for the S&P 500 through July 26 in more than 20 years, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: The last time the S&P 500 boasted as rich a YTD return, Titanic was in theaters - July 26, 2019
- The Ratings Game: One-day shipping is expensive for Amazon, but analysts say it’s driving growth in new Prime members - July 26, 2019
- Trump Today: Trump calls second-quarter growth ‘not bad’ as he denies tariff relief to Apple - July 26, 2019