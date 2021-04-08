Investors are gearing up for “rising stars” in the U.S. corporate debt world, after last year saw a record of nearly $250 billion worth of “fallen angels,” or investment-grade corporate bonds downgraded to speculative territory.
- Market Extra: The next rising stars of the debt world? Probably corporate fallen angels - April 7, 2021
