It hasn’t been a great year for investors to own stocks in the utilities sector – the worst-performing part of the U.S. stock market so far in 2023 – but that could be coming to an end.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Powell could still hammer U.S. stocks on Wednesday even if the Fed doesn’t hike interest rates - September 17, 2023
- Market Extra: ‘The rubber band is so stretched’: why this once-overlooked stock-market sector is sending a warning signal about the economy - September 17, 2023
- Earnings Watch: Wall Street is the most optimistic on these industries as the fourth quarter approaches - September 17, 2023