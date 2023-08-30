A trade that blew up in the market’s face nearly six years ago, saddling investors with billions of dollars of losses, is making a comeback in 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: The short-volatility trade is making a comeback in 2023 six years after triggering a historic stock-market wipeout - August 30, 2023
- : Russia’s efforts to get ammo from North Korea are ‘actively advancing,’ White House says - August 30, 2023
- : 3M stock leads the Dow’s losers after S&P cuts credit rating, to 3 notches above ‘junk’ status - August 30, 2023