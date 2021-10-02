In September, there was the energy sector and then there was everything else. The S&P 500 sector rang up one of the most stunning outperformances in recent memory versus the 10 other sectors that make up the broad-market benchmark.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: The S&P 500’s energy sector was the only port in a raging September storm for stocks - October 2, 2021
- : Victoria’s Secret introduces a mastectomy bra, part of a breast health campaign for the month of October - October 2, 2021
- Earnings Watch: The biggest risk facing investors this earnings season is lurking just beneath the surface - October 2, 2021