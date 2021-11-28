Wall Street skidded lower on Black Friday as investors reacted to fresh travel bans related to a variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 called B.1.1.529, that has been identified in South Africa.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: The U.S. stock market suffers ugly Black Friday selloff. Here are the biggest losers (and the winners). - November 28, 2021
- : These Americans are twice as likely to blow past their budget this holiday season - November 28, 2021
- : 3 ways practicing gratitude can help your financial well-being this holiday season - November 27, 2021