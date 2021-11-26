Market Extra: The U.S. stock market suffers ugly Black Friday selloff. Here are the biggest losers (and winners)

Wall Street skidded lower on Black Friday as investors reacted to fresh travel bans related to a variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 called B.1.1.529, that has been identified in South Africa.
