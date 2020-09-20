Market Extra: This chart signal says stop buying megacap technology stocks

The recent pullbacks in mega-capitalization technology stocks have now gone far enough, and lasted long enough, that they have triggered chart signals warning investors that at the very least, don’t buy these stocks on the dip.
