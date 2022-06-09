Macro funds are outperforming this year while performance among equity-focused funds has been decidedly mixed
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Coronavirus Update: Biden administration unveils plan to vaccinate children below the age of 5 once the FDA gives the go-ahead - June 9, 2022
- Market Extra: Tiger Global is down 50%, but how is the rest of the hedge fund industry doing? - June 9, 2022
- Key Words: ‘Wonder Woman’ Lynda Carter shuts down Matthew McConaughey critics who call his gun control push hypocritical - June 9, 2022