Trump may be ready to hand down tariffs on one of the biggest trading regions in the world. Is this yet another hoop for investors to jump through?
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Trump ready to pull tariff trigger on EU — what analysts say investors should expect - May 31, 2018
- Europe Markets: European stocks edge higher, as car makers fall on U.S. trade worries - May 31, 2018
- Deep Dive: This savings-account hack will give you almost 20 times what you’re earning now - May 31, 2018