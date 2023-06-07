The Turkish lira hit fresh lows against the dollar Wednesday, slumping nearly 5% as concerns mounted over challenges facing the country’s new finance minister. Reports also emerged that state lenders are no longer defending the currency.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: 10 investing lessons you can use in this stock market - June 7, 2023
- Living With Climate Change: How dangerous is U.S. air from Canada’s wildfires?Here’s how to read the EPA’s Air Quality Index. - June 7, 2023
- The View From Unretirement: ‘I deserve better.’ How quitting — and retiring — can set you free. - June 7, 2023