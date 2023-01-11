The U.S. dollar has logged its first “death cross” in two-and-a-half years this week as a rally that peaked in September with the greenback at its highest level in more than two decades unwinds.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Coronavirus Update: China stops issuing visas to Japanese and South Korean visitors as spat over test mandates for Chinese tourists widens - January 11, 2023
- Market Extra: U.S. dollar suffers first ‘death cross’ since 2020 as rally unravels - January 11, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: Over 5,000 U.S. flights delayed after FAA computer outage grounds planes - January 11, 2023