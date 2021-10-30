Investors should monitor whether ongoing competition between the world’s two largest economies and its two greatest polluters — China and the U.S. — will be constructive or destructive in their efforts to slow global warming, as well as the health of portfolios tied to the environmental efforts of these giants.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- International Living: These are the top 5 affordable retirement destinations in Europe - October 30, 2021
- The Big Move: My husband and I have more than $150K in student debt — should we keep renting our home, or buy one? - October 30, 2021
- Market Extra: U.S. vs. China on climate change — what investors need to know - October 30, 2021