Homes financed by Wall Street that rely on alternative forms of documentation to gauge if a borrower can afford a mortgage are seeing much higher impairment levels a year into the pandemic than the rest of the market.
- Market Extra: Wall Street bet on financing self-employed home buyers. Will there be regrets? - March 30, 2021
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccine passports — and the ‘double privilege’ dilemma they raise for society - March 30, 2021
- Capitol Report: Clean Air Task Force joins Google and others to push Biden to buy 24/7 carbon-free electricity - March 30, 2021