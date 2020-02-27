Market Extra: Wall Street exchanges brace for coronavirus outbreak, as Trump says ‘every aspect of our society should be prepared’

Major exchanges on Wall Street believe they are ready to deal with the effects of COVID-19, the infectious disease that is derived from the novel strain of the viral outbreak that reportedly originated in Wuhan, China, late last year and is rapidly sickening people outside of the country.
