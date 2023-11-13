Just as consumers’ expectations for inflation are moving higher, Wall Street firms are now preparing for the likelihood that Tuesday’s consumer price index for October also reflects underlying problems for the Federal Reserve.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Nvidia’s stock heads for longest win streak in seven years, with all-time high in view - November 13, 2023
- Market Extra: Wall Street is bracing for inflation data that includes problematic undertones for the Fed - November 13, 2023
- Buyers of Tesla Cybertruck to be barred from reselling within first year - November 13, 2023