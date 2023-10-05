Fresh political chaos could prompt a government shutdown in November and Moody’s to revoke its AAA ratings for the U.S. It also would mark a sea change in 100 years of bond ratings.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Social Security is weighing clawback of overpayments - October 5, 2023
- Market Extra: Why the stock market might not bottom until investors surrender and jump back into bonds - October 5, 2023
- Biden administration permits restart of Texas border-wall construction - October 5, 2023