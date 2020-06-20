Market Extra: Wall Street’s rally threatened by shroud of uncertainty as fresh coronavirus threats to economic recovery emerge

The stock-market’s ability to chug steadily higher despite uncertainty about how the economic recovery might shape up, and when the U.S. will bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in all 50 states, is making some investors nervous.
