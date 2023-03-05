There’s a quantifiable connection between warm weather and U.S. jobs growth, says Exante Data’s Jens Nordvig.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Warm weather means stock-market investors shouldn’t look for a cooler February jobs report: economist - March 5, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Stock market faces crucial test this week: 3 questions to decide rally’s fate - March 5, 2023
- The Margin: Forget ‘quiet quitting.’ Some workers are all about ‘bare-minimum Monday.’ - March 5, 2023