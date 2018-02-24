Market Extra: Warren Buffett explains why Berkshire can’t find companies to buy at a ‘sensible’ price

In his annual letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett laments Berkshire Hathaway’s growing cash pile but says there were virtually no acquisitions available at a “reasonable price.”
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: Schiff memo released challenging Republican allegations of government overreach related to Mueller probe - February 24, 2018
- Hand-written Steve Jobs employment application — with a key misspelling — offered in pop-culture auction - February 24, 2018
- Redacted Schiff memo is released challenging Nunes findings on Mueller probe - February 24, 2018