The Federal Reserve is promising it has more firepower to use if a second wave of coronavirus infections hit the U.S., as more states unfurl plans to reopen after roughly two months of lockdowns.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: We’re at month 2: Tracking the Fed’s efforts to keep credit flowing during the coronavirus pandemic - May 30, 2020
- Coronavirus update: Global death toll tops 365,000 as Brazil, Mexico and Peru record spikes in new cases - May 30, 2020
- The Tell: Why one stock-market bull, who called the bounce off March lows, now sees the S&P 500 rising another 7% by August - May 30, 2020