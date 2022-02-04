Market Extra: ‘We’ve got to reckon with this’ as a nation: What a 25-year-old legal dispute over public school funding says about education in America

Some states are fighting over who controls the purse strings, while most are doing ‘a wholly inadequate job’ of funding public education, warns one observer.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Retirement Weekly: These end-of-life planning forms will save your family a lot of heartache, the trouble with Alaska’s oil fund and more retirement news - February 4, 2022
- Gold futures end higher for the session, up over 1% for the week - February 4, 2022
- : DraftKings, Caesars help New York set monthly sports betting record in just three weeks - February 4, 2022