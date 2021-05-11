The Biden administration is exploring a temporarily waiver of the Jones Act, a key U.S. shipping law, to allow foreign vessels to carry fuel up the Eastern Seaboard to ease supply bottlenecks following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
- Market Extra: What is the Jones Act? Why the shipping law matters for energy markets - May 11, 2021
- : Is Uber disclosing enough information about its lobbying? 30% of shareholders want more - May 11, 2021
- : Federal regulators see fighting monopoly power as critical consumer-protection tool - May 11, 2021