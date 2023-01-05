The U.S. stock market got off to a bumpy start in 2023. A bearish backdrop means investors looking to a popular January indicators to clues to how the year will pan out should approach the data with caution, analysts said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: What stock-market investors need to know about the ‘January Indicator Trifecta’ - January 5, 2023
- The Margin: ‘Romeo & Juliet’ actors suing Paramount for sexual exploitation over 1968 movie’s teen nude scene - January 5, 2023
- Senate Democrat Bob Casey says he’s beginning prostate-cancer treatment - January 5, 2023