A modest U.S. stock-market recovery from last year’s carnage will be again put to the test this week, as investors closely watch Powell’s testimony to Congress for clues to whether the recent market discussion of interest rates going “higher for longer” is justified.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Dick’s Sporting Goods will sidestep retail spending weakness, analysts say - March 6, 2023
- : Esperion Therapeutics stock slumps 22% premarket as data from study of cholesterol-lowering drug fail to impress investors - March 6, 2023
- Market Extra: What stock-market investors want to hear when Fed’s Powell testifies before Congress this week - March 6, 2023