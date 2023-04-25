The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks has produced a bearish “death cross” chart pattern for the first time in over a year, flashing a widely followed technical sell signal as small-caps are struggling with tightening financial conditions in the wake of bank failures and potential economic slowdown.
