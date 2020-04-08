It won’t be your typical Easter, or Passover, on Wall Street, in the era of COVID-19, the deadly pandemic that has forced a global shutdown of businesses and caused governments to impose social-distancing measures to curb the spread of the disease.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Which stock markets and asset exchanges are closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday? - April 7, 2020
- Coronavirus update: 1.39 million cases globally, 79,091 dead; Wuhan, China, reports zero deaths for first time since January - April 7, 2020
- Fauci says he thinks schools will be able to reopen in the fall - April 7, 2020