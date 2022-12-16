A path of slowly decelerating inflation would give investors optimism, but also disappoint Federal Reserve policy makers counting on a faster return to normal
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Salesforce ‘in the penalty box,’ while Workday sidestepping headwinds, analyst says of cloud software space - December 16, 2022
- TaxWatch: Attention businesses and gig workers, this deadline for pandemic-era tax relief is coming fast - December 16, 2022
- The Ratings Game: The New York Times’ subscriber goals increasingly depend on an election-year jolt, analysts say - December 16, 2022