Rising geopolitical tensions, a mini bank crisis and recession fears can’t bring stocks down in 2023. It’s been all about the “pain trade,” say some analysts.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ASML stock slips on ‘mixed’ signals after earnings beat - April 19, 2023
- Market Extra: ‘Deep, lingering, persistent’ skepticism over China’s growth potential is keeping global financial markets from embracing its reopening - April 19, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: Tesla and Netflix stocks fall, Western Alliance shares surge, and other stocks on the move - April 19, 2023