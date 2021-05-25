Market Extra: Why demand for Fed’s reverse repo facility is surging again

Nearly two months ago, the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo program had almost no customers. Now demand for the lending program is back to roughly $400 billion overnight, its highest since June 2017, according to Tradeweb data.
