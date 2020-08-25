Market Extra: Why Dow’s shake-up is bad for stocks added to it—and less bad for those booted

Inclusion in the 124-year old, blue-chip equity benchmark is usually coveted by major companies but recent history suggests that the near-term performance of shares added to the stock-market gauge actually perform relatively worse, while those booted from the index have outperformed, based on data over the past 20 years, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
