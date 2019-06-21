Market Extra: Why gold’s breakout rally might signal the end of a long bull market for the U.S. dollar

The U.S. dollar rally is starting to roll over, but it’s hard to tell whether global central banks are feeding disdain for all major currencies, says one analyst.
