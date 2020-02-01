Buy the dip in stocks and then sell the rip higher. Here’s how Bank of America. analysts explain that strategy amid the spread of coronavirus in China.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- As global infections soar, here’s why the coronavirus spread so rapidly - February 1, 2020
- Market Extra: Why investors should buy stock-market dips as WHO declares coronaivrus a public health emergency — and dump equities as they rebound - February 1, 2020
- How the coronavirus scare has driven dangerous arrogance and greed in the stock market - February 1, 2020