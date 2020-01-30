Market Extra: Why low rates are raising questions about the next commercial real estate unwind

Low rates are helping push U.S. commercial real-estate prices far beyond their precrisis peak, even through rents aren’t keeping up in most sectors, warn BCA Research strategists.
