Market Extra: Why remote work, schooling in rural America needs Biden’s infrastructure plan

President Biden wants to expand broadband to every American under his infrastructure plan. Here’s how much it could cost to hook up far-flung communities, schools, hospitals and businesses with adequate, high-speed access.
- Key Words: Bernie Sanders says he ‘was just sitting there trying to keep warm’ in viral Inauguration Day photo - January 23, 2021
- Earnings Outlook: Starbucks earnings preview: COVID-19 stalls sales recovery, but spring is looking up - January 23, 2021
- NewsWatch: Stock-market bulls brace for major gut check as earnings, Fed and GDP loom - January 23, 2021