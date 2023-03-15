Silicon Valley Bank ran into big problems when it sold securities it owned, even though they weren’t the toxic kind that helped topple Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Stripe valuation drops again to $50 billion with latest funding round - March 15, 2023
- : U.S. demands Chinese owners of TikTok sell stake to avoid ban of service: report - March 15, 2023
- Market Extra: Why Silicon Valley Bank’s ‘safe’ investments turned into a problem for banks and the Fed - March 15, 2023