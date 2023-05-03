The stock market might not have that much to gain if the Federal Reserve follows through on expectations it will signal a pause in interest rate hikes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Why stock-market bulls might not celebrate if Fed ‘pauses’ rate hikes - May 3, 2023
- Project Syndicate: U.S. and China are on a collision course that could make their cold war hotter - May 3, 2023
- : What happens to Social Security payments if no debt-ceiling deal is reached? - May 3, 2023